Joanna Gaines' Rep Denies Tabloid Rumor About Feud With 'Home Town' Stars Erin and Ben Napier

Despite what some may have believed about the situation, there is no bad blood between Joanna and Chip Gaines and Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier. There were rumors that the Gaines were feuding with the couple, but Joanna's representative set the record straight, per Gossip Cop. This whole drama started after OK! Magazine published a report which claimed that Joanna and Chip were "majorly at odds" with Erin and Ben.

In OK! Magazine's report, which was published on Thursday, an insider claimed, "Both couples are fiercely competitive. The comparisons bug them to no end." Joanna and Chip wrapped up their HGTV series Fixer Upper in 2018 and are subsequently planning to launch their own Magnolia Network for their content. However, since the Magnolia Network's launch has experienced delays, Chip and Joanna are reportedly "feeling the heat" from Ben and Erin's popularity on HGTV. The insider continued to claim, "When Chip and Jo left the network, execs scrambled to find a carbon copy. In Chip and Jo's estimation, Erin and Ben don't even come close."

The report continued to note that Chip and Joanna have since opened businesses in their Waco, Texas hometown. On the same note, Ben and Erin have opened their own businesses in Mississippi. While their businesses are states apart, the insider claimed, "It irritates Chip and Jo to see Erin and Ben copying everything they do. Jo particularly wishes Erin would stop ridiculing her minimalist design with her own cluttered grand millennial style." The same source said that once Chip and Joanna do launch Magnolia Network, the couples' reported feud could continue, "The Napiers may be tempted to step up their game and develop their own TV network. The truth is, they have everything it takes to be as successful as their predecessors — whether Chip and Jo want to believe it or not."

Even though OK! Magazine presented a slew of information about the couples courtesy of this insider, Joanna's rep has responded to say that the story is simply not true. Her rep said, "The 'rivalry' these 'sources' speak of is literally non-existent." They added, "Chip and Joanna adore Ben and Erin, and have nothing but respect and admiration for the work that they do. They’re friends, actually, and any reports inferring otherwise are completely false. This is a non-story."