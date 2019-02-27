Jinger Duggar Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors During ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar is shutting down pregnancy rumors after fans spotted decaf coffee in one of her posts.

Duggar posted a photo of decaf coffee on Instagram last week, and while fans were hopeful that it might be good news, she said it is not. The reality star is simply trying for cut back on her caffeine intake, she explained on Monday in the latest episode of Counting On.

“I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health. So I have cut back on coffee,” Duggar said on the show. “But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there.”

The picture in question showed Duggar’s 7-month old daughter, Felicity, holding a paper cup in her tiny hands. The black and white photo obscured the baby’s face, though it looked like there was a smile in her eyes.

“Don’t worry, mom! It’s only decaf,” she wrote beneath the post.

Eagle-eyed fans took this as evidence of the reality star’s pregnancy, noting that she has also been seen drinking tea recently.

“First tea then decaf coffee! Are you trying to tell us you’re pregnant?” one fan asked at the time.

If anything, the deluge of comments may show that Duggar really was overdoing it on the coffee, since so many fans seem to identify her with the drink.

Meanwhile, while Jinger may be focusing on Felicity, fans are eagerly awaiting the birth of Jessa Duggar’s third baby. The 26-year-old announced last month that she and Ben Seewald are expecting yet again.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Still, just because Jinger Duggar says she is focusing on her health does not mean there are not surprises around the corner. The Duggar family is in Season 9 of Counting On, and it has promised a lot of drama coming up.

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.