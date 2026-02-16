Jill Zarin’s Replacement for ‘RHONY’ Spinoff Revealed

Dorinda Medley will be replacing Jill Zarin in the upcoming E! reality series, a reboot of the original Real Housewives of New York City. The latest casting addition comes after Zarin was fired from the show amid publicizing racially insensitive comments about Bad Bunny’s performance during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bunny, who is a Puerto Rican rapper, did a 14 minute set. The set was dedicated to his culture amid the controversial political landscape.

Zarin didn’t like the performance, saying it did not honor the 250 anniversary of America. In an Instagram video, she said in part: “We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.” She added that the performance “looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.”

Zarin also noted her daughter warned her she could be canceled for the comments she made and posted. The RHONY alum didn’t listen.

After her comments, Variety reported that Zarin had been fired from the new show, The Golden Life. “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, [production company] Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life.’ We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values,” the producers told Variety, as reported by Page Six at the time.

Several cast members from original Bravo reality series have come under fire and been accused of racial insensitive behavior, including Ramona Singer, who was under investigation during Season 13 for reported comments she made to staff and Eboni K. Williams, the latter who made history as the franchise’s first Black full time housewife.