Jill Duggar Dares to Wear Denim Shorts in Anniversary Hike With Husband Derick Dillard

Jill (Duggar) Dillard broke family conventions this weekend by wearing denim shorts while hiking with husband Derick Dillard to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

“I fall more in love with this woman every day. Love you @[Jill Dillard],” Dillard wrote, alongside a photo of his wife in a forest area. She is wearing denim shorts, sandals and a sleeveless green shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love the pic Jill! You look at peace in nature. You can definitely tell you enjoy being outdoors,” one fan wrote.

“Your more and more like a normal woman and you look great and comfortable in those shorts good for you,” another added.

The 27-year-old Jill did not share a photo from the hike on her own Instagram page. Instead, she posted a wedding photo, showing the two kissing in a field.

“This man is my favorite!! [Derick Dillard] I’m blessed beyond measure to have you as my hubby,” Jill wrote. “#4yearanniversary I hope God gives us many more years here together!”

This is not the first time Jill has skirted the Duggar family dress code. In January, she surprised fans by wearing fashionable high-heels to a friend’s wedding in Austin, Texas. In November 2017, Jill was seen wearing jeans, another Duggar family no-no. She also broke the rules by getting a nose ring.

Other Duggar girls have broken the modesty rules set by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In May, Joy-Anna was seen wearing a short dress with a floral design and high-heeled shoes in a photo with her son Gideon and husband Austin Forsyth.

In March 2017, Jinger was seen wearing denim shirts in a photo with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and a fan. Jinger also broke rules in August 2017 by wearing a pair of black and pink Nike Air Jordans.

Jill and Dillard have been married since June 2014 and have two sons, Israel, 3, and Samual, 11 months.

Dillard no longer appears on TLC‘s Counting On after he was fired in November for transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Since then, he has remained controversial on social media. In May, he was criticized for calling the family of Nate and Jeremiah by Design stars Nate Berlus and Jeremiah Bent a “travesty.” He called their lifestyle “degrading to children.”

Dillard has repeatedly insisted that he was not fired, but made the choice to leave Counting On himself.

Recent photos of Jill have sparked rumors they are expecting their third child, but this has yet to be confirmed. On June 12, Dillard posted an oddly cropped photo that left out the lower halves of their torsos, but included extra dead space above their heads.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Dillard