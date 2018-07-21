Jill Duggar Shares Videos of Son Samuel’s First Steps

Jill (Duggar) Dillard shared an exciting moment in the life of her youngest son, Samuel.

The Counting On star and husband Derrick Dillard shared a video of the moment when their toddler took his first steps, an exciting moment that also saw their other son Israel, give a surprisingly hilarious jealous reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jill had been documenting as Samuel attempted to learn to walk recently, InTouch reports, and though fans had seen him scooting around the yard with the help of his dad and grandma, he finally did it all by himself on July 19.

Israel, however, had a hard time sharing attention with his baby brother during the sweet moment.

Izzy, who is two years older than Sam, seems a bit jealous in the clip, twice saying it was “my turn” to play with dad Derick, and trying to steal the spotlight by mimicking Sam’s dancing.

The sweet, and important moment in Samuel’s life comes a month after Counting On fans speculated if Jill was pregnant again, as husband Derrick posted a strongly cropped image on his Instagram in mid-June.

In the photo, Dillard and Derick stand in front of their booth at the Southern Baptist Church’s pastor conference on Monday — but it’s what Derick cropped out of the photo that’s causing fans to wonder. The photo features just the upper halves of the spouses’ torsos and heads, conveniently cutting out Dillard’s stomach and leaving extra space above their booth that one may normally cut out of any other photo.

Fans took to the comments section beneath the photo to wonder aloud about Jill.

“Is Jilly pregnant?!” one fan asked.

“i think so all her pics hide the belly,” another responded, referring to recent photos of Dillard that don’t fully show her stomach, whether it’s hidden by one of her children or simply left out of the photo crop.

Whether or not Jill is expecting is unclear so far, but the Duggars did welcome a new member of the family this week with the birth of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy’s first child, Felicity, earlier this week.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” the couple wrote on the Duggar family website Thursday.

Counting On returns with new episodes July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.