Jill Duggar’s Latest Post Has Fans Asking One Major Question, and They Are Not Happy

Counting On fans think that Jill (Duggar) Dillard should stick to reality TV instead of trying her hand at baking. On Monday, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to show off her latest recipe suggestion for fans, butterscotch brownies, and while the accompanying photo looked delicious, fans couldn’t help but notice that it was missing its namesake ingredient.

“Butterscotch Brownies,” Dillard captioned the photo, directing fans to the recipe on her and husband Derick Dillard’s blog.

The recipe, which Dillard informed her fans is her mother Michelle Duggar’s favorite and was actually passed down to them from family friends, calls for “2 cups sucanat (coconut sugar or brown sugar work too), 4 t. water (omit if using brown sugar), 1/2 cup light olive oil, 2 eggs, 2 t. vanilla, 1 1/2 cups flour, 2 t. baking powder, 1 t. salt.”

After seeing the recipe, however, the comments section was not filled with mouthwatering words of praise, but rather incessant questioning about the lack of butterscotch in the recipe.

“Where is the butterscotch flavor???” one person asked.

“Butterscotch is made from brown sugar and butter so those ingredients are what gives it that taste, I’m sure,” another responded, though a third person pointed out a flaw in that logic.

“Except there is literally no butter in this recipe. And brown sugar is an alternate ingredient,” they wrote.

“They are called “blondies”. I thought you were all taught these skills as children and teens?” a fourth person wrote. “Why would anyone ‘swipe up’ and give you clicks/money when recipes for Blondies are all over the internet for free?”

“Another ridiculous post. look up a recipe for ‘Blondies’ and you’ll get lots of options,” one person slammed the recipe. “Jill should do the same. She thinks she can just declare these things ‘butterscotch brownies’?!?!?!?! This IG account gets more ridiculous by the week.”

This isn’t the first time that one of the recipes Dillard has shared has come under question. In mid-July, the former Counting On star had fans feeling nauseous after she showed recipes for her stuffed zucchini and her bone broth, both of which she alleged left her home smelling delicious. Fans, of course, had their doubts about her claims, and slammed the recipes as “disgusting” and “gross,” while others pointed out the high sodium concentration in the dishes.