Jill Duggar Sports New Hairdo After It Was Transformed by Ben Seewald’s Sister Danielle

Jill (Duggar) Dillard debuted a brand new hairstyle on Tuesday courtesy of brother-in-law Ben Seewald's sister, Danielle Seewald. The new 'do, including a wash, trim, and style, marked Dillard's first professional haircut and generated plenty of comments from Counting On fans.

"Loved getting to have my hair trimmed and layered by [Danielle Seewald]," Dillard captioned a gallery of images showing of her new hairstyle. "[By the way], this was my FIRST TIME having my hair washed and all at a salon! Great job girl!"

Dillard also gushed about the experience on her Instagram Story, writing that Danielle made her hair "manageable now and I already notice the curl holds much better."

Needless to say, the comments section of the post sounded off with fans equally as interested in Dillard's new 'do as the revelation that this was her first professional haircut and styling.

"Lookin' good baby!" Dillard's husband, Derick Dillard, commented on the post, adding a heart eyes emoji.

"You look GORGEOUS, girl!!!" one fan added.

"Such beautiful hair I'm jealous [laughing out loud]," another wrote.

Shocked by the news, one fan even inquired if Dillard had passed up having her hair professionally styled for her wedding day.

"Haha nope," Dillard responded. "My sisters did my hair."

Dillard isn't the only Duggar to undergo a hair makeover in 2019. Just last month, her sister, Jinger (Dugger) Vuolo, shocked Counting On fans when she swapped out her signature brunette locks in favor of a new blonde 'do.

"Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The hair transformation wowed her thousands of followers, who were quick to comment with their praise. It also prompted some controversy, with some fans wondering if it broke any of the Duggar family's many strict rules.

According to Cheat Sheet, the Duggar women typically stick to long, curly hair, a preference that stems 1 Corinthians 11:14-15, which describes a woman's long hair as her "glory."

If the new blonde locks did break any rules, it wouldn't be the first time that one of the Duggar children strayed from tradition or their family's conservative views. In fact, both Duggar and Dillard are known for bending the rules, with Dillard having previously sported a nose ring and Duggar having swapped out skirts for jeans.