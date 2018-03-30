Jill Duggar Reveals New Details About Brother’s Molestation Scandal

Jill (Duggar) Dillard may have just revealed some heartbreaking new details of her older brother Josh Duggar’s molestation case.

The former Counting On personality and her husband Derick Dillard launched a new website for their family Tuesday, which includes details about the former TLC couple’s lives, including the story of how they met and more about their childhoods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the “Meet Jill” section, Jim Bob and Michelle’s daughter explained in part a conversation she had with her mom when she was 12 years old, which was about eternal life.

“I confessed all the wrong things I could remember to my mom and God,” Jill wrote. “I asked Him in prayer to take complete control of my life and take me to heaven when I die.”

Jill, now 26, was 12 years old in 2003, which is the same year Josh allegedly inappropriately groped five minors in the Duggars’ Arkansas home.

Jill continued on her website: “Not too long after that, my dad baptized me at our church.”

When news of what Josh had done broke in 2015, it set in motion what would eventually lead to the cancellation of the Duggars’ TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

Shortly after the scandal was made public, Jill and her sister Jessa admitted to Megyn Kelly that they were two of his victims.

“Well, I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong,” Jessa said on The Kelly File at the time. “I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was ok, not permissible, but I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I’m like that is so overboard and a lie really, I mean people get mad at me for saying that but I can say this because I was one of the victims. So I can speak out and I can say this and set the record straight here.”

She continued: “Like in Josh’s case, he was a boy, a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls. And that got him into to some trouble. And he made some bad choices, but really the extent of it was mild, inappropriate touching, on fully clothed victims, most of it while girls were sleeping.”

Also on the new website, Jill revealed that her father had an important part in introducing her to husband Derick. She explained Derick and Jim Bob met in Nepal, where he played matchmaker behind the fired TLC cast members’ back.

“As my dad got to know Derick he was really impressed with his Godly character,” Jill recalled. “He started telling me about Derick and also told Derick about me! I listened in on a couple conversations with my dad without Derick knowing I was doing so.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Duggar