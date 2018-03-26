‘Counting On’ Fans Are Loving Jill Duggar’s New Style

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has ditched the Duggars’ “no pants” rule and fans are loving it.

After ditching her family’s “no pants” rule, former Counting On cast member Jill (Duggar) Dillard has debuted a new look, and fans are loving her new sense of style. From wearing dresses that dare to go above the knee to donning a pair of jeans and a baggy sweatshirt, fans are not shying away from sharing their love for Dillard’s style by speaking their minds in the comments section on her Instagram posts.

After sharing a picture with her 1.6 million followers in January of herself, husband Derek Dillard, and sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, fans of the former TLC cast member were quick to praise Dillard’s outfit of choice, which included a pair of jeans.

“I love you guys! You look great, and modesty is more than about just skirts and dresses like others have said,” one fan wrote on the Jan. 29 post.

“Jill you look fabulous in Jeans. Feminine and modest. It just shows that combined the right way any clothes can be feminine and modesty is about clothes that cover rather than always skirts and dresses,” one user wrote.

The praise continued in March, when Dillard opted for a navy dress that went above the knee.

“Is that a skirt above the knee on Jill? Looks great,” one person commented on an Instagram snap from March 9.

“Wow Jill, you look amazing. Keep it up girl,” commented another.

Along with ditching pants, Dillard also got her nose pierced last year.

Rumors of the possible nose piercing were sparked in November after Dillard posted an image to her Instagram account showing what appeared to be a tiny stud in her left nostril. While the ultra-conservative family does allow ear-piercings, many other piercings and modern apparel are restricted, which is why fans were shocked by the nose ring.

Dillard faced swift backlash from fans, many of whom called her a hypocrite, after a second photo confirmed the piercing. Though Dillard’s edgy look wasn’t the only time one of the Duggar women broke the rules. Many of the Duggar daughters have shocked their fans with their “scandalous” outfits.