Jill Duggar and Derek Dillard’s Non-Profit Officially Shut Down

Nine months after Jill (Duggar) and Derick Dillard announced they’d be discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries, the nonprofit organization has officially been shut down.

Radar Online reports that the scandal-laden company was officially dissolved two months ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The company was dissolved on February 8, 2018 by the Board of Directors,” a spokesperson for Arkansas Secretary of State told Radar. Dillard, 29, and Duggar, 26, are both listed as directors of the nonprofit.

The married couple announced they were discontinuing the charity in August 2017. “Thank you so much for your support of Dillard Family Ministries through your prayers and financial resources,” they posted on their blog. “Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization.”

Counting On fans slammed the nonprofit, despite it being properly registered with the IRS, for not specifying donation details. When the couple asked fans in 2015 for up to $100 per month to fund their first international “mission effort,” fans said they didn’t give enough details on where exactly the donation would go.

“I would never donate to a charity that doesn’t let me know exactly where and how my money will be used,” one user said, according to Radar. A second wrote, “I would like to know exactly what they do over there, is really just preaching? They are not helping to better the life of people they see?”

That same month, Dillard turned to Pure Charity to ask for a one-time goal of $6,500.

“For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry,” the description for the fundraiser read. “I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me.”

He added, “I have a donations goal of $6,500. This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad.”

Dillard reportedly raised $125 before the fundraiser was shut down.

Years later, Dillard’s controversial nature was fueled when he was fired by TLC following trans- and homophobic comments about gay and transgender reality TV personalities.

“A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he tweeted about I Am Jazz cast member, Jazz Jennings, in August 2017. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It’s ordained by God.”

He then tweeted in November, “I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child.”

Despite Dillard’s claims that he left the show voluntarily, TLC released a statement saying that it was no longer featuring him on the show after his comments about Jennings.

Following Dillard’s firing, he slammed TLC personality Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent in April 2018 in a string of homophobic comments.

“What a travesty of a family,” he tweeted. “It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”