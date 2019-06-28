Jessa Duggar Posts 1-Month-Old Photo of Baby Ivy, and Fans Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s newborn daughter Ivy Jane is officially a month old! Duggar had welcomed her baby girl with husband Ben Seewald on May 26. Little Ivy joined big brothers Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

To mark the one-month milestone, the Counting On star took to Instagram just ahead of the month mark, sharing new photos of baby Ivy showing a close bond with her brothers.

“Can’t believe she’ll be a month old tomorrow. She brings so much joy to our lives!” she wrote. “Looking forward to more baby girls coming this fall!”

The sweet photos quickly had fans commenting, many gushing over the youngest member of the Duggar family, who is soon to have a few baby girl cousins to grow up with.

“So stinkin’ SWEET,” one fan commented.

“She’s so cute!” another wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“She is so darn cute!” added a third. “Love her outfit!!

Many also commented on the resemblance little Ivy has to her big brother Henry.

“She looks like Henry in the last photo. So cute!” one fan pointed out.

“She looks so much like Henry in that 3rd picture!” another agreed.

Little Ivy had made her way into the world on May 26, though as documented in the two-hour TLC special Counting On: A Baby Girl for Jessa, her birth was not without complication. While making a smoothie early on a Sunday morning, Duggar had gone into labor 10 days early, with her initial birthing plan of welcoming her daughter at a birthing suite in a hospital ultimately being thrown out of the window as her midwife was out of town.

“I was not expecting to go early, I was expecting to go five days late again, we thought we had two weeks left,” she explained in the special. “So our backup plan was to call another midwife and do a home birth.”

After hours of labor, Duggar gave birth on the couch in her living room, though her joy was short-lived, as heavy bleeding that couldn’t be stopped forced her midwife to call paramedics. Thankfully, Duggar only required her to need a brief stay in the hospital and fluids, and she was able to return home shortly after.

The scenario had been reminiscent of the 2015 birth of Spurgeon, during which heavy bleeding resulted in Duggar having to stay in the hospital overnight and required her to have a blood infusion.