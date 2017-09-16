Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Looks Identical to Her Mom in These Throwback Photos

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald may be one of 19 kids in her family, but she might be the one child that resembles her mother Michelle Duggar’s looks the most.

Seewald shared a few throwback photos on Instagram in honor of her mom’s birthday this week. The Counting On star looks just like Michelle in many of the snaps.

She shared a series of photos that show Michelle as a toddler, pregnant, with husband Jim Bob and with her children.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful, godly woman! I love you so much, Mama,” Seewald wrote. “You’re my greatest hero!!”

Fans also pointed out that Seewald’s son Spurgeon shows a strong resemblance to his grandfather Jim Bob Duggar.

The Duggar family has had a lot to celebrate recently with the marriages of both children Joseph and Joy-Anna.

Joseph married Kendra Caldwell on Friday, Sept. 8, while Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth tied the knot at the end of May. The 19-year-old and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child together just a few months after their wedding.

