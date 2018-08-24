‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Responds to Cheating Allegations

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has again responded to the cheating allegations he faced during the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The reality TV personality was caught on camera flirting with a server at a nightclub, which caused a wave of backlash from fans as they felt he was being unfaithful to his then-girlfriend Elicea Shyann.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was really drunk in clubs and I was flirting with the bottle waitresses. I think every guy has done that in the past,” PEOPLE reports Guadagnino said in an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show. “If you guys really want to see a cheater, I can show you some.”

“On a reality show, that’s cheating, you can’t do that,” he continued, implying that under different circumstances he does not think anyone would define his behavior as cheating, although he did not argue that was inappropriate. “It’s definitely the wrong thing to do, but I wouldn’t call it cheating, though. To me, cheating is like hooking up with somebody.”

Guadagnino also revealed that he called Shyann up afterwards and explained what happened.

“Me and my girl were very secure to where I didn’t have to really hide who I was,” he stated. “I could have girl friends, I could do that.”

His Jersey Shore co-stars also weighed in on the situation, with Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joking that “he cheated,” and Jenni “JWoww” Farley saying that she does not view what Guadagnino did as “cheating,” but still understands how his girlfriend could be bothered by it.

“It’s the embarrassment factor,” she said. “It’s not if Vinny cheated, it’s the fact that 180 countries are going to see this girl, not even disrespected, but look disrespected. It changes the whole dynamic.”

Guadagnino also defended himself on social media after the episode aired, sarcastically telling his critics that he’s “a monster.”

No no I’m a monster . I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people , be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal . I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive ! Get it right //t.co/DMl9OIO0L9 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

He also stated that he believes he “can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl.”

Yep… i can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl.. and that wasn’t my phone it was the house itouch (we don’t have phones)so that we can all turn up again as a group. (While still remaining loyal)//t.co/erZ9owrLEY — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) May 22, 2018

The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation just recently premiered and is currently airing Thursdays on MTV.