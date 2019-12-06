‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Receives Loving Tribute From Boyfriend Zack Carpinello After MTV Drama

Zack Clayton Carpinello might be back in Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s good graces. Over a month since the Jersey Shore star broke things off with the professional wrestler following drama on the MTV show, Carpinello took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the celebrity hinting that the pair might be back together.

“You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world,” he wrote in the caption of a sweet image, featuring the pair cuddled up together on a couch. “You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you [JWoww].”

Fans took over the comments section of the post, celebrating their rumored reconciliation.

“Y’all back together?? Till the next jersey shore episode?? Just askin,” one fan commented alongside a face palm emoji.

“Wow. Jenny deserves to be this loved and this cherished. F the haters. Cheers to your happiness! [Sparkly heart emoji and heart eyes emoji],” Another fan wrote.

“Don’t do it Jenni. I have faith in you,” another user commented, sending the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star a warning.

Another Instagram user wrote: “Something like that is hard to find. Keep the journey going God bless you both.”

The couple first started dating in April following Farley’s separation from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 following nearly three years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

Farley broke up with Carpinello in October after an episode of the MTV series showed footage of him getting cozy and flirty with her co-star Angelina Pivarnick. He was seen wrapping his hand around Pivarnick’s waist in a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out. He was also seen putting his hand on her leg.

Farley and Carpinello addressed the drama at the time, with the wrestler sharing a lengthy apology for his actions.

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else,” he continued. “This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” he concluded. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”