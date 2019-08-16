‘Jersey Shore’s Snooki’s Post-Baby Bikini Snap Has Her Fans Weighing In

Weeks after having baby number three, Snooki is looking good. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a photo with husband Jionni LaValle this week, posing together on a boat. “Parents of three,” the Jersey Shore star captioned the Instagram photo.

In the photo, LaValle sits behind the speedboat’s steering wheel while Snooki, sporting a blue bikini top and black sarong, leans in with her arm around her husband. She gives her classic puckered lips pose from behind an oversized pair of sunglasses and a blue denim baseball cap, her hair in two long braids.

Polizzi’s 12.7 million followers loved the photo of the married couple, as she doesn’t post many photos of LaValle.

“Awuhhhh I wish you would post more of you guys!! So cute together!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Mawma and daddy looking good!” another said.

“Ya’ll are so cute! Hey look now people can stop assuming ya’ll aren’t together [because] you posted a photo of him on your [Instagram],” someone else said, referencing a rumor that Polizzi’s Instagram followers believed the couple to be on the rocks due to the infrequency of her posts with him.

“I just love your love story with Jionni!,” someone else wrote.

Others gushed over Polizzi’s figure she showed off in her swimsuit.

“3 [kids] and you look awesome,” one person wrote.

“You are an amazing mama! You look [fire emoji] too!” another said.

“Wow looking GOOD!!” someone wrote.

“I hope to look as good as you do after I have my third ! You’re #goals for sure!” one user said.

Polizzi welcomed her and LaValle’s third child, a baby boy, on May 30. Baby Angelo joined big sister Giovanna, 4, and brother Lorenzo, 6.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told PEOPLE when Angelo was born. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Polizzi frequently shares photos of her kids on social media, including a “dream team” photo of the three of them posing inside The Snooki Shop, joking that they’re her “best employees.”

The MTV personality announced that she was opening the store in Madison, New Jersey, in September 2018, according to the Daily Record. The store features clothing and accessories from her range, which existed online until the brick and mortar store opened. She joked about the store’s offerings in a post announcing it’s opening at the time.

“THE SNOOKI SHOP in Madison coming soon!” she wrote on Instagram. “Disclaimer: I will not be selling condoms, def shampoo or stuffed alligators.”