‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is ‘Smiling Forever’ in New PDA Snapshot With Boyfriend

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is happily in love with her boyfriend, bodybuilder Christian Biscardi.

Giancola, 31, shared a new selfie with Biscardi, with her arm around his shoulders. “Smiling forever with this one,” Giancola added in the caption, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag, “grateful for this man.”

Several fans left happy messages in the comments, congratulating them on finding one another.

“You guys are super cute!!!!! You deserve to be happy, you have a beautiful heart,” one wrote.

“Sammi so happy for you.. You look absolutely amazing,” added another.

“Can you two get engaged already!!” one impatient fan wrote.

The couple started dating in April 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2017, when they shared a photo from a tropical locale. They also celebrated the New Year together, with Giancola posting a photo of the happy couple on New Year’s Eve. “Bringing in the New Year the right way,” she wrote.

Biscardi also shared a photo on Tuesday, with Giancola giving him a big kiss on the cheek in front of their Christmas tree. He simply wrote “My [world emoji].”

Giancola was an original Jersey Shore cast member, but chose not to return for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion series. In June, Giancola’s former co-star Deena Cortese said Giancola is happy with her decision to stay away from the cameras.

“She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship,” Cortsese told PEOPLE at the time. “I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back.”

However, Jenni “JWoww” Farley told TMZ she wished Giancola reconsidered.

“We’re eight people, we did it all together. She started it with us, she really should have ended it with us,” Farley said in April. “If you’re gonna be talked about on the show, you might as well be on the show, get paid for the show and defend your honor in a way.”

In March 2018, Giancola, who once dated co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, took to Instagram to share a long explanation for her decision.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” Giancola wrote. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days. Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere!”

Although Giancola is not part of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, she did reunite with Farley, Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi for Cortese’s baby shower in November. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also told Us Weekly Giancola missed his wedding in November, but still sent a “heartfelt, sweet” gift.

Photo credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images