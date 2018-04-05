‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Shares Advice for New Dad Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The cast of Jersey Shore couldn’t be happier to celebrate their castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s newborn daughter.

After the MTV personality’s girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to a little girl on Tuesday, the rabble-rousing crew offered some fathering advice at premiere party for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to Us Weekly.

“Ronnie is very good with kids, but the fact that his life is changing … b—, buckle up! It’s going to be a tough ride,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said.

All laughing aside, Polizzi, 30, thinks Ortiz-Magro, 32, will excel as a father. “He was so good when [my 5-year-old son] Lorenzo was born,” she said. Polizzi is also the mother of 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna, with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley reflected upon her personal journey as a mom while offering advice to her longtime friend. “This is going to be a rollercoaster ride like you’ve never seen before, especially with a daughter,” the 32-year-old mom of daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, 23 months, said. “My daughter drops F-bombs!”

Vinny Guadagnino doesn’t have any concerns, however. “I think he will be a great dad,” the 30-year-old said of Ortiz-Magro. “He has a big heart. His heart and his conscience will always make him a good dad.”

Deena Nicole Cortese also dished on the little girl’s first days, revealing that the newborn looks like her father, who she said “has never been happier.” The 31-year old said, “The baby is so cute! [She] looks just like him.”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who is the father of 4-year-old daughter Amabella, also had advice for the new dad.

“Buckle up and enjoy this ride,” the 37-year-old said. “Girls are princesses. I just talked to Ronnie before. He looks so happy. He’s going to be a great father. She’s a little cutie.”

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their first child together. Harley, who is already the mom of an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, has been with Ortiz-Magro for about a year now.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

