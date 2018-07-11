‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jokes About Car Fight With Jen Harley

Too soon? Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is laughing off a violent fight with baby mama Jen Harley, who was arrested during the encounter.

Tuesday, the MTV personality joked about the recent incident, in which Harley allegedly dragged him behind a car containing their infant daughter.

On his Instagram Story, he posted a photo of Heath Ledger as the The Joker saying, “Wanna know how I got these scars?” with the caption “#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag” and “”#TooSoon?”

In another post, he shared the quote, “Some people will never be happy. They undervalue things, people and situations. They are never grateful or appreciative.”

“#FunFactWednesday,” he added. “#IfMorePeopleAppreciatedLife #BeHappyForLove #BeHappyForHealth #BeHappyForFamily #IfYouHaveThoseThings #WhatElseDoWeNeed? #BesidesAnOccasionalIceCreamSundae.”

Last week, PEOPLE reported that the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute Harley for the charges of domestic battery. Police on the scene reported at the time that after Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the car during a fight with Harley, she had taken off, dragging him briefly. The reality personality suffered minor injuries to the mouth and arm in addition to road rash.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two had gotten into a fight at a barbecue, and that on the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face.”

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” said the source. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

Since then, the couple has been spotted spending time together for the Fourth of July.

“They are co-parenting and trying to coexist and be the best parents they can be,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are taking things slow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back together.”

Ortiz-Magro is currently filming for Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The season, which will feature Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to Lauren Pesce, premieres in August 2018, according to MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley