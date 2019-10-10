‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Reportedly Breaking up for Good

Have Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley called it quits once and for all? TMZ reports that the Jersey Shore star and his on-again, off-again girlfriend have broken up for good following their latest explosive blowout, which ended in Ortiz-Magro’s arrest. Sources told the publication that both Ortiz-Magro and Harley feel as if the incident was the last straw and that they can’t continue on in a relationship.

Although the two are in disagreement on who is ultimately at fault, they are both on the same page as why their relationship needs to end: namely, their 1-year-old daughter Ariana’s safety.

Ortiz-Magro reportedly feels as if last week’s fight pushed tensions too far and that despite having worked out their issues in the past, there’s no going back now. On Harley’s end, she reportedly vowed to never put Ariana in a volatile situation like that again — and that she reportedly still plans on seeking a restraining order against Ortiz-Magro for herself and Ariana.

As previously reported, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge Friday, Oct. 4 following an incident with Harley in Los Angeles, and photos taken of Harley after the reported incident appeared to show her with a pair of large bruises. Photos published by TMZ show her and Ariana sitting at an outdoor table with two large scrapes on the back of her right leg and the back of her right shoulder. The photos were reportedly taken on Monday, three days after the incident.

Sources said that Harley claims Ortiz-Magro dragged her across the driveway of their Airbnb sometime after Harley was seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera while holding Ariana and seemingly looking for a place to hide. A source close to Ortiz-Magro said he is claiming Harley suffered the injury to her shoulder falling off a fence when he took Ariana from her and that the injury to her leg came as she “was clinging to him as he tried to get back to the house with the baby.”

The kidnapping charge came after he allegedly locked himself and Ariana in the Airbnb following the altercation with Harley. When police arrived, he refused to come outside and police broke down the door and used a Taser on the 33-year-old. He was released from jail later Friday after posting $100,000 bond.

He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley after the LAPD issued an emergency protective order, which is effective until Oct. 11. Ariana is reportedly currently with Harley at her home in Las Vegas.

The arrest is just the latest development in a tumultuous relationship between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, which has seen Harley face domestic violence charges herself earlier this year after allegedly hitting Ortiz-Magro in the face with an ashtray during a fight. Police dropped the case against her when the Jersey Shore star refused to cooperate. In June 2018, Harley was arrested on since-dropped domestic violence charges after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car mid-argument.

Hours before his arrest, Ortiz-Magro shut down accusations from his fellow Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars that his relationship with the mother of his daughter is “toxic.”

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he told Us Weekly. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”