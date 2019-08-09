‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Surprises at Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wedding

In the lead up to the “hitchuation” on this week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, everyone was concerned how Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would act while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce got married. No one really wanted to see his controversial girlfriend Jen Harley there, because they feared it would ruin Sorrentino’s beautiful night. Harley did show up though, and thankfully everything went off without a problem.

While Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio got ready as Sorrentino’s groomsmen, Ortiz-Magro was constantly texting Harley. Eventually, when the wedding planner asked Ortiz-Magro if his plus-one was showing up, he said yes. Harley and their daughter, Ariana, were coming.

This news set off everyone’s nerves instantly, but Sorrentino seemed to shrug this off.

“I want Ron to be happy. If he wants to bring Jen and the baby, bring Jen and the baby,” Sorrentino told the camera. “What am I worried about? I’m not the one that got dragged from the car. I’m the one that’s getting married in about a half-hour. This is of no concern to big daddy Sitch.”

Pauly D, Guadagnino and everyone else could not understand why Ortiz-Magro wanted Harley at this wedding. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley did not want to even see Harley.

When The Situation told Snooki Harley was going to sit at the table with everyone, her mouth dropped.

“Mike always looks at the positive, so as long as he’s good right now that [Harley’s] coming, it’s great. But I mean, me, I’m like, ‘This b– better not start anything and Ronnie better not f– anything either,’” Polizzi said.

Ultimately, the cast could not avoid Harley. She eventually showed up after Sorrentino and Pesce exchanged vows.

“I want Jen to be at my wedding, because I want her to be friends with everyone,” Ortiz-Magro told the cameras. “I want her to be friends with everyone because everyone that’s gonna be at the tables tonight will be a part of my life forever… and the bay’s life!”

Everyone else felt awkward every time Harley and Ortiz-Magro came by. Since she showed up so late, they had to get an extra chair for Harley when it came time to eat.

“I don’t know if Ronnie is doing it on purpose or not, but he’s gonna alienate himself if he’s with Jenny,” Guadagnino told the camera. “Because, if he’s with Jen, we’re all so over it, that we’re not gonna want to have anything to do with it.”

Pesce and Sorrentino married on Nov. 1, two months before Sorrentino reported to prison on tax evasion charges. He is serving an eight-month sentence and is expected to be released next month.

As for Ortiz-Magro and Harley, the two have continued appearing together in social media posts. Last week, Pauly D suggested Ortiz-Magro is “addicted” to the relationship.

“There aren’t enough cars in the world that he could get dragged from to see how crazy this relationship actually is,” Pauly D said. “It’s obvious that they are both addicted to a toxic relationship and a toxic environment. I’m just worried for the baby.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV