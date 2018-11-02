‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Explains What Really Happened During Jen Harley Car Dragging Incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is finally giving his side of the story when it comes to being dragged behind a car by on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

On Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the MTV star opened up about his version of events when it came to Harley’s June domestic violence arrest. (Harley would not be charged with anything in the end).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ortiz-Magro finally confronted the incident in a conversation with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, when she was being skeptical of his claim that his relationship had been “calm and cordial” since their last major blow-up.

“Is that before or after she dragged you with a car?” she clapped back, adding, “Why would you stay with her when she tried to kill you?”

It was then that the reality show star said the altercation was made out to be “worse than it actually was” in the media.

“We just got into a argument over nothing,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Get out the car! Get out the car!’ and I went to go talk to her, and she drove off thinking that the door was gonna shut, and I held onto the door, and I fell basically. And then everyone just made it seem worse. Like everything I did was on TMZ for a while.”

He continued, adding that his tumultuous relationship with Harley has only made headlines when things have gotten out of control between the two.

“You know the news and these magazines, they only report negative stuff,” he told the cameras. “They’re gonna make it seem so much more worse and people are gonna be so much more anxious. Think a car accident. People don’t want to look, but they’re gonna look.”

When Polizzi expressed skepticism that her friend and the mother of his 6-month-old daughter had really worked things out, he told her, “I know what happened. Right now, I’m focused on the baby … I’m gonna do what I have to do for myself and the baby and everything with Jen will fall into place eventually.”

Admitting that the relationship “wasn’t healthy before,” Ortiz-Magro said the two were “taking it day by day.”

In the end, Polizzi had just one piece of advice for her friend. “Honestly, I love you Ron, but for the sake of the baby, go to couples therapy, fix yourself and be good parents for your baby. Do it for the baby.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro