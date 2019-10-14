‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz Magro Takes Daughter to Disneyland After Jen Harley’s Protective Order Lifted

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took a break from the drama with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley by taking their daughter Ariana to Disneyland on Saturday. The father-daughter duo enjoyed a day at the Disney park in Anaheim hours after Harley’s protective order against Ortiz-Magro expired. Ortiz-Magro was arrested on Oct. 4 for alleged domestic violence against Harley while she held Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro shared a video on his Instagram Story Saturday, showing him on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant right with Ariana, notes Entertainment Tonight. The two stuck their tongues out as the ride started.

Back on Oct. 4, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in the early hours at a home he and Harley were renting in Los Angeles. He allegedly chased Harley, 31, with a knife while she held their daughter. When police arrived, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 33, took Ariana back into the home and refused to leave. Police had to break down the door and used a taser to subdue Ortiz-Magro.

The MTV reality star was charged with domestic violence, and later kidnapping. He was detained and released after posting $100,000 bail.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said in a statement on the arrest. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

After the arrest, Otiz-Magro was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley. The protective order only lasted for a week, until Oct. 11.

According to the police report, Ortiz-Magro threatened to kill Harley during the fight.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” the police document, obtained by TMZ, read. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

According to TMZ‘s sources, Ortiz-Magro’s team denies he ever threatened her life and was “scared for his daughter’s safety” at the time. His team alleges that Harley “allegedly dangled” Ariana over a fence and Ortiz-Magro feared she would get hurt. They also claim Harley was “drinking heavily” at an event the day before.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have had a violent, combative relationship, but it is reportedly finally over. Sources told TMZ the incident was the last straw for the couple and they have realized they cannot stay together.

Just days before the incident though, Ortiz-Magro told E! News they have a “strong love for each other.”

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” Ortiz-Magro said. “They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

Photo credit: Getty Images