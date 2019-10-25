‘Jersey Shore’: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Storms off as Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Seemingly Threatens Angelina Pivarnick

Things between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick officially came to a boiling point during Thursday’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation over what happened in Las Vegas between Pivarick and Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, with things getting so bad Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tried to leave the Shore house for good!

With the crew coming together in their old house for the first time since Carpinello was caught grabbing Pivarnick’s butt while dancing close together in the club, Polizzi was nervous how things would go down, especially because she hadn’t been there in Vegas when things first happened.

“I know s— is going to go down, so I’m getting a lot of wine because I want everybody to get drunk and just have a good time,” she told the cameras. “We only have a couple of days here, and this is our time to enjoy ourselves.”

Farley and Pivarnick kept it civil for a surprisingly long time, until a conversation about Pivarnick’s nipple piercing prompted her spurned co-star to accuse her of being a liar.

“How much do you commit to a lie?” she asked Pivarnick. “I would be the same way if I felt guilty, too.”

While Carpinello told Farley that Pivarnick had tried to kiss him, the EMT insisted she never tried to put the moves on him. Farley wasn’t buying it, however.

“I’ve been with him for six months and he’s never disrespected me,” she said. “You, on the other hand, have been the 10-year f—ing plague.”

Things really popped off, however, when Pivarnick accused her of “trying to get grimy.”

“Grimy? Grimy?” she shouted back, hitting the table as she got heated. “You want to talk about f—ing grimy? You didn’t respect my f—ing divorce [from ex-husband Roger Mathews], b—.”

“You made a lie about me trying to kiss your boyfriend because you want to deflect,” Pivarnick shouted back. “Because your f—ing boyfriend grabbed me.”

Security quickly stepped in when Farley attempted to swat Pivarnick’s finger out of her face, picking up a wine bottle in what looked like an attempt to swing it at her roommate.

Polizzi got roped into the fight as well when Pivarnick labeled her and her best friend “mean girls,” calling Pivarnick “fake” as she stormed out of the house.

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f—ing mean girls,” she explained. “It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

As the friends seperated to cool down, Pivarnick told Vinny Guadagnino she wouldn’t be able to win this fight, as she just doesn’t get along with Farley on a base level.

“For once in my life, I kind of agree with Angelina,” Guadagnino agreed. “Once you become her enemy … if you are her enemy, she will throw you under the bus.”

While everyone tried to get back to having a calm night, the cat was out of the bag, with Polizzi storming out a second time after the argument sparked once again, saying she would rather be home with her infant son, Angelo, whom she welcomed with husband Jionni LaValle in May.

“I didn’t leave my 2-month-old son to be called a f—ing mean girl,” she shouted. “I’m not doing this. I’m going home. She can’t be talked to, I’m leaving.”

After the episode of Family Vacation aired showing Pivarnick and Carpinello at the club, Farley took to Instagram proclaiming she was “pretty hurt” and had been left in the dark by both people about what really went on. While the MTV star and her boyfriend broke up in the immediate aftermath, the two have been spotted spending time together and have reportedly reconciled.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM