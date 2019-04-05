‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Claps Back at Fans Following Criticism on Disneyland Photo

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t have time for mom-shamers as she and her family enjoys a fabulous trip to Disneyland.

The pregnant reality personality and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have been sharing a number of sweet photos from their vacation on social media since arriving in Disneyland Monday. In a family shot shared the following day, the pair looked happy exploring the park with two friends and their children — dressed in Disney costumes and all sitting in strollers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The strollers became a point of contention for some of Snooki’s followers, with one commenting, “[Oh my God] my kids would never be in a stroller that big. 3 kids and have done Disney 3 times. If you’re over 2, you’re walking. And I’ve never lost anyone.”

Another wrote, “All of them kids know how to walk.”

Luckily, Snooki has never been one to back down from haters, commenting back, “They walk! But in large crowds I prefer they sit their asses down. Saves me the stress of not losing my offspring.”

Plenty more of her followers jumped in to defend the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star.

“Let’s get something straight….im a 32 year old GROWN A** WOMAN, and I would have my BUTT in a stroller if it was available to me walking around Disnet or any other amusement park!!” one passionate follower wrote. “So all y’all and your judgmental ‘too old for a stroller’ BS can stick it!!! Oh and [Snooki] your family is beyond BEAUTIFUL!!! Have fun gurl.”

Another asked, “What’s up with all the mom shaming? Some of you act like you’re the perfect parent with perfect children.”

They continued, “Good for you if your child will walk 10 miles at Disney World. If she wants to put her kids in a stroller, let her! I’m 32 years old and I would ride around in a stroller too around Disney.”

With her third baby on the way, Snooki could definitely use all the help she can get when it comes to wrangling 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie and 6-year-old Lorenzo Dominic.

The reality personality and her husband announced on Thanksgiving that they would be adding another baby to their brood.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told Us Weekly previously. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi