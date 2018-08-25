‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Go at Each Other in ‘Family Vacation’ Season 2 Premiere

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro continues to be at the center of the drama as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation enters its second season, starting off with a screaming match with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Magro has had more ups and downs with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, than most casual fans can count. Their biggest blow-out included a fight on Instagram Live which appeared to get physical, as well as a highly-publicized name-calling contest. The season premiere was filmed not long after that, and Farley revealed that she had actually reached out to Harley, not Magro, when she saw the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Farley had apparently been more worried about Harley than Magro after seeing the broadcast. She said that the two had continued talking, forming an odd kind of friendship through the ordeal. However, as Harley and the baby, Ariana Sky, departed from their visit to the cast’s Las Vegas suite, Harley promised Farley she had not told Magro about their correspondence. However, a few shots later, Farley told him herself.

It took several hours and a lot of alcohol for Magro to gather his courage and say what he was feeling. Finally, he told his friends through tears that things were rough with Harley, and they she is “irrational” and “not a good person.” Farley was not pleased with this assertion about her new friend, and the two were at each other’s throats in no time.

“Why the f— are you on Instagram trying to bait her as well?!” she said. “When you go to Instagram and put that out there for free, for millions to see?!”

Farley gave Magro some tough love, challenging him to take a more honest look at his situation.

“Do you want my honest opinion?” she asked. “Leave her and fight for your daughter and then go get help, go to the courts, go get a lawyer.”

The fight revealed that, despite their recent friendship, Farley was not a huge fan of Harley’s either, and she recognized the Instagram model’s faults.

“You gotta take responsibility,” she yelled. “You f—ed a crazy b—. You got a crazy b— pregnant.”

The fight was far from over as the episode came to a close, and there is no doubt that it will go on next week. It is hard to imagine how the entire season will not revolve around Magro’s sordid love life. The show is several months behind, and in reality, Magro and Harley have had several more blow-outs since their Instagram fight. There is also Harley’s recent arrest to contend with, and Magro’s road-rash injuries.



Jersy Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.