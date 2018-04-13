‘Jersey Shore’ Personality JWoww Reveals She Had a Secret Miscarriage

Things got real during the third episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shared an emotional moment with the man she once punched in the face — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The two former roommates really dug in during Thursday’s episode of the MTV reboot, talking about the now-sober Sorrentino’s state of mind during the tempestuous season four of Jersey Shore in 2011.

JWoww admitted that she was going through hard times of her own during that time, too.

“Right before Italy, it was like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and Roger actually lost a baby,” she told Sorrentino. “I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know.”

The emotional pain caused by the tragic loss was so intense, doctors prescribed the reality personality medication to help her get through it.

“It was like Xanax, it would like take me down,” she explained. “It was making me so groggy, so I started taking uppers with it, and segued right into Italy. I was a f—ing mess.”

JWoww and her husband Roger Mathews eventually did get the family of their dreams, with daughter Meilani being born in July 2014 and their son, Grayson, being born in May 2016. The two tied the knot in 2015.

When JWoww was pregnancy with her daughter, however, she feared she suffered another miscarriage, which she opened up about at the the time on a January 2014 blog entry.

“I went to the bathroom, saw blood and panicked,” she wrote at the time. “So many thoughts were running through my head. I felt a loss like no other when I thought I was no longer pregnant.”

“I whispered it to Roger and for that whole ride we just stared straight ahead and didn’t say a word,” she continued. “I went to bed that night in Nashville praying it was just a thing that happens.” How terrible!

But luckily, everything turned out well.

“The following day I told my manager to buy a ‘stupid proof test’ which literally says ‘pregnant’ or ‘not pregnant.’ It said pregnant and she cried and I cried and Roger looked like he was going to pass out!” JWoww wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram/JWoww