‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Rekindling Romance With Ex Zack Carpinello Has Fans Divided

Fans of Jersey Shore and of Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley aren’t quite sure what to make of the latest news surrounding her and ex-Zack Carpinello. The two may be back together after a short break-up.

Rumors of the couple’s re-emergence popped up after they were spotted at Universal Studios in Orlando on Saturday. Farley split from Carpinello after he was seen flirting with another castmate, Angelina Pivarnick, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the airing of that episode, Farley posted her thoughts on the situation on social media.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote in a statement she posted on social media. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

All of that seems to be forgotten now, though.

The pair’s supposed rekindling of their relationship has many fans wondering what exactly is going on with the two.

“She really should take her own advice,” one user remarked on Facebook. “She wrote that note to help Sammi realize that Ron wasn’t being loyal to her and look at Jenni now. Taking her man back like nothing happened. Practice what you preach! I use to love jwow like fr she was one of my favorites but now she’s just changed along with the plastic surgery.”

Another user remarked how she should be focusing on herself rather than her relationship.

“I think she should be more worried about how she was portrayed in the episode last Thursday all passed out and drunk by his knees at her age I’d be more concerned about that than whether he was making out with Angelina. I don’t know what she sees in him Angelina is right he is creepy. She should just be concerned about her two kids and not about having a man. I’d rather deal with Ronnie’s drama than her!”

Also after the episode, Carpinello shared a statement about what went down on the episode. In it, he said he loves Jenni and makes it known to her everyday and that “I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again.”