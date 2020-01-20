‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Praises Son Greyson’s ‘Incredible’ Progress Since Autism Diagnosis

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is celebrating 3-year-old son Greyson’s “incredible” progress with the help of early intervention therapies since being diagnosed with autism in 2018. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram with a video of her youngest during his therapy to celebrate just how far he’s come since being diagnosed.

“Greyson’s progress is incredible,” Farley wrote under the video, which she said his therapist sent after a particularly great session. “Bubby has his ups and downs but he’s thriving everyday. He has 5-7 hours ABA a day, 5 days a week and now speech once a day.”

“It’s a lot. Some days I think ‘man I push him too hard’ and then I see this video and it reminds me how key early intervention is,” she continued. “Fighting insurances everyday, fighting for the best therapies… it’s worth it. At least for me.”

Farley explained that because “every child is different,” she hasn’t spoken extensively on what she thinks works for children in similar situations as Greyson, but she advised parents “just get to know your child’s needs.”

“If you think your child is in need of something, turn to local services for help,” she concluded. “I turned to friends, pediatricians and google… and I thank god everyday I did.”

The MTV personality’s followers were incredibly supportive of her advocacy as a mother for her son.

“Omg. He is absolutely doing amazing,” one person wrote. “[Jenni], you are beyond incredible. You fight for children to have the best and be the best versions of themselves. Keep strong.”

Another wrote, “I agree 100% early intervention is the answer. It’s not pushing it’s loving hard and anyone who disagrees is ignorant! I will advocate for my children till the last breath leaves my body. Love hard and congratulations Bubby!”

“I’m proud of you!” a third encouraged. “As a preschool teacher I can’t agree more that early intervention is the biggest piece to the puzzle. Some parents are in denial, and it’s only the child that suffers in that case. I know it’s a process as a parent to accept as well, but always what’s best for each child comes first!”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage/Getty