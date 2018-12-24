‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Reveals Video With Son in Wake of Restraining Order

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is currently going through a difficult split with her husband, Roger Mathews, but the two are still making sure to put their children first.

The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Grayson, and Mathews used Instagram on Sunday to share a video of himself and Grayson walking hand in hand toward a playground.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll always be right by your side,” Mathews captioned the moment.

View this post on Instagram I’ll always be right by your side. A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Dec 23, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

The video comes after Mathews shared a selfie with Grayson in which the toddler reaches for something off camera while his dad holds him and smiles.

“Haircut and pizza kind a weekend,” Mathews wrote. “Focused.”

Earlier this month, Farley filed a temporary restraining order against Mathews after the two had gotten into an argument the night prior that resulted in police being called to their home.

After receiving the order, Farley shared a screenshot of a statement from her representative on Instagram.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” the statement read. “Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continued. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

Farley originally filed for divorce from Mathews in September just ahead of the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Farley is focused on doing what’s best for her children.

“Jenni’s stance has been the same the whole time — she just wants what is best for their kids,” the source said. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it. She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman