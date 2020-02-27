‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Breast Augmentation

Angelina Pivarnick is living her best life with a newly enhanced body after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star underwent a breast augmentation earlier this month. On Feb. 4, the MTV star showed off the results of her surgery in a busty selfie wearing a lacy bra, thanking Dr. John Paul Tutela for the new lease on life.

“My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to [Dr. John Paul Tutela],” she wrote alongside the photo. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnGeLiNa LaShELiNA (@angelinamtv) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:08am PST

“I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family,” she wrote alongside a smiley face. “He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up [laughing out loud].”

She ended, “Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god.”

Pivarnick has had a year of ups and downs, marrying husband Chris Larangeira in November on a day tainted by her Jersey Shore co-stars’ wedding speeches, which didn’t strike the right note with the bride.

“You’ll see on the show, you know, with the wedding and everything. We apologized,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us Weekly in January. “Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it. It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general.”

“We apologized. She never responded back. So, you know, it’s kinda just where we’re moving on,” Polizzi added.

As for Pivarnick, she told the outlet she wanted to “forget about the past” and move on.

“My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly. I’m going to stop doing that,” she told the outlet in December. “So for 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family. I like hanging out with my friends but there’s a lot that … you know, it’s hard. It’s hard.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty