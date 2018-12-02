Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Gushes Over Son Greyson Speaking in New Video After Autism Diagnosis

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is one proud mama! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Instagram Saturday to show off how far her son Greyson has grown with his speech problems, revealing how him saying “yellow” melts her heart.

In the clip, Greyson — sporting an Incredibles costume — is seen walking around the kitchen as Farley tells him the different colors so her repeats them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The way he says Yellow make my heart explode,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable video.

View this post on Instagram The way he says Yellow💛 makes my heart explode A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 1, 2018 at 2:33pm PST

Fans of the reality star gushed over Greyson’s progress and sent positive message Farley’s way to keep going.

“Aww this makes me happy [JWoww]. You’re such an amazing mom, my brother was having an amazing mom, my brother was having speech issues as well he’s now 7 and just last year he finally started talking good in complete sentences. We finally understand him, we went through so much. Now we teach him how to read because we were so focused on everything else,” oner user commented.

“Wow. That melts my heart. He’s talking amazing. Great job, hang in there girl.. How old is he again?? My son is 3 and hasn’t said 1 word yet. He has autism & currently in a special school until 21. He’s (sic) school is the best.”

Farley revealed earlier this week that Greyson was diagnosed with autism in an interview with Hollywood Life. She added that the 2-year-old is “non-verbal,” but has had made some “positive” developments.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she explained.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she continued. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

She added that in only a matter of weeks, Greyson has learned more words.

“He only did ‘blue’ for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white and he’s [doing sign language] so much more,” Farley said excitedly, then adding, “I’m like a proud mom over here.”

Despite the challenges, Farley said previous that Greyson is livings best life” and is making great progress in his life.

Photo credit: Instagram / JWoww