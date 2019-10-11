Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Weighs in on Her Breakup With Zack Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex-husband Roger Mathews chimed in on her breakup with Zack Carpinello Friday. Farley and Carpinello broke up after Carpinello was seen flirting with Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick in Thursday’s episode. Mathews said he hopes Farley and Carpinello can work out their differences.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Mathews told Us Weekly. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

Farley announced her breakup with Carpinello Thursday, just after the new Family Vacation episode aired.

Carpinello was seen hugging Pivarnick and touching her backside in a Las Vegas club after Farley passed out. Farley claimed she was “kept in the dark” by the incident until it aired.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote in her Instagram post.

She continued, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Farley and Carpinello started dating in March and they confirmed their relationship in April.

Mathews and Farley split last fall after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in August. They are parents to Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” a rep for Farley told Entertainment Tonight in August. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

Mathews previously hinted that the Jersey Shore revival put an extra burden on their relationship. He told Us Weekly he understood why Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was one of the original cast members to decide against returning.

“The very premise and settings for the show make it incredibly hard on relationships both while filming and at home. I would never blame the show,” Mathews said. “It’s a personal choice to be part of it but I’ve always thought Sammi choosing her personal sanity and privacy by not participating in the new season spoke volumes about her character.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

