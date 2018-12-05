Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Confronts Man Calling Pregnant Deena Cortese ‘Fat’ in ‘Jersey Shore’ Clip

When it comes to defending her friends, JWoww takes no prisoners.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and the rest of the Jersey Shore ladies are out for a girls night when a man at the wine bar they’re leaving calls them “fat.”

“Every girl is fat,” the man says as the women leave the bar.

Don’t EVER come for @JENNIWOWW’S friends, because she’ll come back 10x harder! 👏 It’s an all-out showdown on this Thursday’s #JSFamilyVacation at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/4Chx4bLV4F — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 4, 2018

The words stung especially for Deena Nicole Cortese, who is pregnant with her and her husband’s first child.

“I’m walking out of the bar and some guy calls me fat and I’m pissed,” Cortese tells the cameras in a confessional.

“Shut the f— up. What an assh—,” Farley says.

“Do not call my friend fat when she’s freakin’ pregnant,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says in a confessional. “And even if she’s not pregnant, she’s not fat.”

“You can come after me all day. The moment you come after my friends, game over. I will annihilate you,” Farley tells the camera. “When I heard that, I see red … I’m about to make him eat his words right now.”

“Jenni will actually kill you so I don’t know what this guy’s thinking but he’s gonna get his f—ing ass beat,” Polizzi tells the camera.

The clip cuts to Farley walking back inside the bar and calling out the rude passerby.

“Were you just making fun of a pregnant girl? Calling her fat? You’re a piece of s—,” she starts, before the sneak peek cuts off.

The Jersey Shore crew is known for their outlandish behavior, especially when someone starts a fight with them at a restaurant or bar. Although Jersey Shore: Family Vacation depicts the group as older and more mature than during the show’s initial run, many fans love to re-live the glory days with moments like that.

“The Jwoww we all know and love,” one Twitter user wrote after watching the clip.

“Jenni is the friend we all need,” another wrote.

“Yeah Jenni, you get that person. I mean seriously? Lucky that the boys were not there, that dude would have no teeth,” someone else said.

Although the show is a few months behind real time, Cortese is nearing the end of her pregnancy, having not yet welcomed her and husband Chris Buckner’s bundle of joy.

She recently shared photos of her baby bump while attending co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. In the photos, she wore an elegant black gown with white lace that put her bump on full display.

During her pregnancy, she had to take some time away from the Jersey Shore house after her doctor put her on bedrest following a scary bleeding incident that left her worrying she had a miscarriage.

“The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment, ’cause I’m still spotting,” she told her roommates. “I just think it might be best, but I’d love to come and visit you and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.