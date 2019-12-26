Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Celebrates Boyfriend Zack Carpinello’s Birthday With ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and the rest of the show’s cast had more to celebrate this week than just Christmas. The group of friends got together to celebrate the birthday of Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello. The wrestler celebrated his 25th birthday on Dec. 21.

“When 24 turns 25,” Farley wrote on Instagrarm, referring to the nickname her co-stars gave Carpinello on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In the photo, Jersey Shore co-stars Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrenitno joined Farley and Carpinello at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey. Sorrenitno’s wife, Lauren Pesce Sorrentino, and frriend Jamie Giovinazzo were also in attendance.

Other members of the Jersey Shore team wished Carpinello a happy birthday, even if they could not be there.

“I knew this day would come,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio wrote. “His name is now officially changed to 25!!! Happy Bday.”

“WELP I LOVE YOU ALL,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, adding heart and fire emojis.

“Love you guys!!!” Deena Nicole Cortese wrote. “Wish I was able to make it.”

Sorrentino shared the same group photo on his Instagram page. “Great Food & Even Greater Company,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Farley and Carpinello got back together after breaking up in October. Farley confirmed they were dating again in an Instagram Story photo of the couple with three heart-eyes emojis.

“My love [heart eye emoji] You mean absolutely everything to me. you are my world,” Carpinello wrote on his own Instagrarm Stories post. “You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you [JWoww].”

The couple split after a Family Vacation episode included footage of Carpinello getting flirty with Farley’s co-star Angelina Pivarnik while Farley was drunk in Las Vegas. Farley later took to Instagram to reveal that she was not aware of the scene before it aired and said she felt “disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” Farley wrote. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Carpinello wrote in his apology. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

On Dec. 4, Carpinello shared a photo of the couple together, telling her she means “absolutely everything to me.”

“You are my world,” he continued. “You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you [JWoww].”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation wrapped up its third episode in November. MTV has not announced a fourth season yet.

