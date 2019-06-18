Jenelle Evans Slams 'Psycho' Sister, Says She 'Doesn’t Know Anything About My Situation'

Jenelle Evans is slamming her "psycho" sister, saying that she "doesn't know anything about my situation."

Taking to Twitter, Evans blasted her sister Ashleigh Wilson, telling her followers not to "believe her" and revealing that Evans does not "speak to her."

She also added an eye-roll emoji to the end of her statement.

Evans' comment was prompted by a message that Wilson made on Facebook recently, criticizing her sister and attempting to distance herself from the family drama.

"I am Ashleigh Evans Wilson. I'm nothing like my family," she began her statement. "I have a BA in Political science and English. I graduated pre-law school. I got accepted into pre-nursing school in the fall I'm also running my own housekeeping business on my own."

"I own a house and I'm a single mom and have my s— together. I'm not trailer trash like the rest of my family," Wilson continued, according to Starcasm. "I might be going through a nasty divorce and which I will regain permanent custody, however if your a nosey person get off of my Facebook because I'm gonna block you mind your own business and move along."

"I don't want to hear anything about my sister Jenelle because she will never regain permanent custody of her kids I have my own personal opinions on it, I keep that to myself so please mind your own business and let me live my life," Wilson's statement concluded.

Evans and her husband David Eason lost custody of their children in May after an incident involving Eason admitting to killing Evans' dog after claiming that it attacked their daughter.

The violent situation prompted authorities to intervene and remove the children due to concerns over their safety. Evans and Eason have been working toward getting their children back, but at this time they are still in the care of grandparents.

Notably, Wilson has had some custody issues herself, and — as she addresses in her statement — is also working toward regaining full custody.

She recently shared a bit of advice for anyone who shares an child with an ex, saying, "I'm all about co-parenting. But at the end of the day, if you're leaving your kid off to a family member or babysitter while you party or shack up with a gf/bf avoiding all parental responsibility you shouldn't have custody."

"If the children want to be with the other parent, you should respect his/her wishes. Especially if the other parent can provide a better life for that child. I'm so tired of hearing of moms/dads dumping kids off because the parents can't seem to get their life in order or grow up and step up," Wilson concluded her insight.