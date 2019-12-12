Jenelle Evans Reveals Her ‘Journey Will Continue to Be Shared’ Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return Speculation

Jenelle Evans’ story will continue in the public eye, the former Teen Mom 2 star cryptically revealed Thursday as speculation swirls over whether she will return to MTV after leaving husband David Eason. As Evans continues to battle her estranged husband over custody of daughter Ensley in court, the former reality personality took to her Instagram Story with a photo of two memory cards for a camera in a plastic bag.

“My journey WILL continue to be shared. No matter what happens,” she wrote. “Thanks for all your support everyone!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear if Evans is teasing a return to the show or a smaller platform like a YouTube channel, but it’s not out of the question that she would return to MTV. Evans was fired earlier this year after sticking by her husband amid the scandal that came when Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet dog, but a report from Radar Online last month claimed she had been in talks with the network after leaving her husband to return after a drop in ratings.

On Oct. 31, Evans wrote on Instagram that she was taking steps to divorce her husband, although no official filing has been made.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote, in part. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” she continued. “Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Getty / John Lamparski