Jenelle Evans Seemingly Quits Twitter Over Depression, and Social Media Chimes In

The former Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans is officially over it! After regaining custody of her children and weighty past few months stemming from her husband David Eason’s drama, the MTV personality revealed Friday night that she would be taking a hiatus from Twitter because “everyone hates” her.

In the tweet shared a little after 10:30 ET on Friday night, Evans raked in a number of responses to the abrupt departure that many alluded was more than she was letting on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out,” she wrote alongside a peace sign gesture emoji.

Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out. ✌🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 10, 2019

Fans of the Teen Mom 2 star took to the comments section, divided on the message she was sharing with social media about depression.

“Depression sucks? You’ve done absolutely nothing for yourself or to treat your mental illnesses,” wrote one fan. “And you don’t get to play victim when you chose to stay with a murderous abuser who beats you, kills innocent dogs, and abuses their kids. Keep staying desperate for attention!”

“Good, you need a break because you make poor choices consistently, even with your twitter [account],” another wrote.

Some of Evans’ fans were more supportive, encouraging her to take time for healing and devote the social media hiatus for her welfare and mental health.

“[I don’t know] if anyone hates you, but I know they hate what you’re doing to yourself and your children,” wrote another.

“Some of you on this thread are so mean and cruel. I bet if I took the time to go through your tweets I would find you tweeting something about raising awareness about depression or mental illness yet here you are making unnecessary mean comment to this girl,” added another.

“Okay, we may not agree on a lot of her choices but you can clearly see that she is in a depressed state and you guys are making fun of her ? How low of a human do you have to be? You are being just as s—y of a person. She has feelings and real emotions,” wrote another fan.

“Jenelle even though we disagree on lots of things I know so much constant hate spewed at you from thousands of strangers has to be such a weight to bear,” wrote another fan. “I don’t think you deserve it. Depression is a real beast. Truly hope you get some help.”

The claims of depression come just weeks after Evans and Eason regained custody of their children following the admission from her husband that he killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Because of the events and police reports, the couple temporarily lost custody of their children.

While it is uncertain if Evans will seek medical treatment or therapy for her depression, she took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share with fans that she would be “live on Twitch” playing video games, while she tweeted sponsored stories from her iPhone.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images