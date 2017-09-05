Jenelle Evans’ Mother Slams ‘Loser’ David Eason for ‘Using’ Her Daughter

Barbara Evans, the mother of Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, recently went on a rant about her daughter’s fiancé, David Eason.

Barbara had a heated parking lot confrontation with the couple after they accused her of drinking and driving (a claim that she denies). Eason was filming the incident on his cell phone and was backing Jenelle up during the argument.

After venting to a Teen Mom 2 producer about Jenelle and her actions, she set her sights on Eason.

“I’m done with her and her lousy boyfriends,” Barbara said. “If she wants to live with this loser guy, David…I have no respect for this guy. He’s not this nice guy he portrays it to be on TV.”

She then went on to say Eason was a “user” and just wanted her daughter’s money.

“He doesn’t work, he just sucks all the money up,” she said. “[Jenelle says] ‘Oh David’s good. He’s doing all this stuff in the house.’ He’s using all of Jenelle’s money, man. He’s an A-1 a—–e. He’s a big a—–e. He’s a user, and he’s gonna use Jenelle until there’s no more.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.