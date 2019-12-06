Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Posts Throwback Photo From When He Was 15

Jenelle Evans‘ estranged husband David Eason has been busy on Instagram in the wake of his split from the former Teen Mom OG star, and this week, he shared a throwback photo of himself at age 15 with his followers.

“This is so embarrassing to post and a bad picture at that,” he wrote. “My 15 year old skinny ass with a mop on my head, vitiligo just starting to appear on my face. I apparently had a girl beside me … And some jewelry in my ears. But what nobody sees is the fact that this was a 15 year old boy who had a full time job, bought a car before I had license. I even had my own house in three different places around this time. Moving from rental to rental yea, but hell I know some grown ass men that STILL do that.”

“I would be married and about to have my first child in just 3 more years after this picture was taken,” he continued. “I’ve always had it tough on my path through life. I learned to get through by focusing on the day I have been given and learning from my past. So go ahead, laugh it up just remember nobody knows my story. I’ve been handed the s— end of the stick more than anyone I know but I always make it through one way or another. God bless everyone who believes in me, I can’t wait to give you my truth!”

Eason is dad to daughter Maryssa ad son Kaden, and he and Evans share 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Evans announced her decision to leave her husband on social media in late October.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” the reality star concluded. “Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

