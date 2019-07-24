Jenelle Evans and David Eason ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Dog Killing Drama

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are pulling closer together in the wake of the dog killing scandal that lost Evans her role on Teen Mom 2 and the couple temporary custody of their children. The former MTV personality made her relationship status clear on Instagram Stories Tuesday, posting a cuddly video of her and her husband in the car with a telling caption.

“Stronger than ever,” she wrote in the corner of the Boomerang as a hashtag.

Evans and Eason have been through a lot over the last couple months after the Teen Mom 2 husband admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet French bulldog after the pup allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face. The disturbing admission attracted the attention of Child Protective Services, which removed Ensley, as well as Evans’ sons — Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 9 — and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa.

After a tense court battle, the couple’s original custody agreement was restored, with the pair welcoming their children home ahead of the July 4th weekend.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

While the Teen Mom 2 alum has been going out of her way since then to highlight her parenting skills and love for her husband, it doesn’t mean she didn’t consider leaving Eason after he killed their dog.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told Us Weekly soon after the dog’s death. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” the 16 & Pregnant alum added at the time. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images