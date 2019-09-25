Jenelle Evans Addresses Rumors David Eason Knocked out Her Teeth

Jenelle Evans is addressing long-running rumors that husband David Eason knocked out several of her bottom teeth. The former Teen Mom 2 couple has long faced domestic abuse violations, but Evans insisted in a Q&A with her Instagram followers Wednesday that none of her dental issues had anything to do with her husband.

“Let’s put this rumor to rest everyone,” she said when asked about a new gossip piece going around citing Instagram Story photos as possible evidence of the theory. “I have got a retainer that’s like fake teeth, and that’s what I had to straighten out my jaw.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pulling out the retainer and opening her mouth wide to show off all her pearly whites, Evans explained, “I have my teeth — these are all my teeth.”

“And why did I need to straighten out my jaw?” she continued. “Because I have an overbite really bad, and it almost touches the bottom of my teeth.”

There’s more to be done, however, as Evans revealed, “[The retainer] didn’t work. I still have do more work to it, — have to see another doctor. We’ll see what happens.”

The tooth rumors may have seemingly come out of nowhere, but Eason has had a number of domestic violence allegations made against him, including a call to 911 Evans made in October.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through sobs in the audio obtained by TMZ. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She later described the call as a drunken mistake, and no charges were pressed against Eason.

Eason also has been investigated by Child Protective Services after Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, and his mother accused the pipe welder of physically abusing Griffith’s son with Evans, 5-year-old Kaiser. Although no charges have been brought in the investigation, Eason and Evans did have their children removed from their custody temporarily over the summer after he admitted to shooting and killing the family’s dog after it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Photo credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas