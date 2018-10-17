Javi Marroquin Gushes Over Pregnant Girlfriend During Pregnancy Photoshoot

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin couldn’t be more excited to become a father once again, this time with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The MTV star and his on-again, off-again girlfriend announced last week that they were expecting their first child together, but Marroquin can’t stop gushing about the new journey he’s embarking on.

The 25-year-old shared a photo from his pregnancy photoshoot with Comeau Monday. In the sweet photo, the mom-to-be holds ultrasound photos of her little one, while Marroquin kisses her on the cheek.

“Excited about this journey with you @lauren3elizabeth,” he captioned the photo.

Marroquin is already father to 4-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, but this will be Comeau’s first child.

The reality TV personality shared the baby news last week by posting a photo on Facebook of himself holding Comeau’s pregnant stomach.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” he captioned the photo. Comeau added on her page, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

Since then, both of Marroquin’s high-profile exes, Lowry and Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus have weighed in on the pregnancy.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus told Us Weekly after the news broke. She and Marroquin dated from October until January. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Lowry, for her part, told Us Weekly, “I wish him the best.”

Their public responses may have been supportive, but Marroquin admitted to Us Weekly that he was “nervous” about telling his ex-wife the happy news.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” he said of Lowry and their son Lincoln.

Marroquin admitted he went through “so many emotions” when he found out Comeau, whom he originally dated over the summer before calling things off and reuniting recently, was expecting a baby.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” said Marroquin. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

“We are gonna find out the gender and have a gender reveal planned with Linc,” he continued. “We have a solid plan of when she is coming to Delaware! As of now we’re enjoying this first one before we even think of anymore kids.”

