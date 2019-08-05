Jana Duggar’s Latest Beach Photo Has Fans Sounding off Calling Her a ‘California Girl’

Jana Duggar may live with her parents in Arkansas, but fans think she’s more suited for the sunshine and beaches of Los Angeles. The Counting On star is currently believed to be enjoying a getaway to California to visit sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, as well as their 1-year-old daughter Felicity, and her recent seaside photo got all the talk from her Instagram followers.

“Happiness is a new dress on a sunny beach!” Duggar captioned a photo she shared to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 4.

In the photo, Duggar can be seen sporting a Mountain Aire Boutique dress as she stands barefoot in the sand.

The sun-kissed photo had fans sounding off in the comments section, with many proclaiming that Duggar looks fit for California.

“You look very happy and content,” one person wrote. “Peace to you.”

“I think you belong in CA. You look so happy and relaxed, as though you have been waiting your whole life to be a California girl,” another commented, with many agreeing with the statement.

“You look like you’re really enjoying yourself!” a third commented.

“Stay in California!!!!” another wrote. “You look so happy. Love your California look, too. GO JANA.”

The Vuolos made the move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles earlier this year so that Jeremy can attend Grace Community Church for graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary. While Jeremy is busy at school, Jinger seems to be getting in plenty of sister time.

While neither have shared a photo of themselves together, it is believed that Duggar traveled to Los Angeles last week to spend some quality time with the Vuolos. Over the past days, both Duggar and Vuolo have shared similar photos to Instagram suggesting that they are together, including photos of themselves holding cups of coffee at the Intelligentsia Coffee Shop in Los Angeles.

The getaway has sparked a desire among fans for Duggar to make the move to California, though that seems unlikely given the Duggar family’s strict rules that include daughters remaining in their parents’ homes until they marry, something that doesn’t seem on the horizon for their eldest daughter.

While Duggar has been at the center of numerous courting rumors, most recently with Bringing Up Bates‘ Lawson Bates, she does not currently seem to be courting. She previously stated that she isn’t actively looking for a love interest and is instead waiting for “the right one.”