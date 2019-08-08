‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera’s Newest Instagram Post Reveals Concerning Text, and Fans Are Worried

Bam Margera continues to share concerning messages on social media after agreeing to get help in rehab during a sit-down with Dr. Phil. The Jackass star took to Instagram asking fans to connect him with prominent scientists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brian Cox as well as alien researcher Giorgio A. Tsoukalos Wednesday, adding to fans’ concerns about his well-being.

Margera claimed in a screenshot of a text message to someone identified as “Michelle Dr Phil” that he needed to speak to them about an “idiots guide to black holes, because a lot of people can’t wrap their head on the way they describe it. Its too advanced. My way describes it for the average idiot (sic).”

As the MTV personality focuses on his health, one fan advised, “I think deleting this app would greatly benefit you.”

Another added, “I’m not sure who you need to hear this from, but Delete social media. Turn off your f—ing phone. Talk to your therapist. Stop abusing your medication. Stop abusing other forms of drugs and alcohol to cope. … We as your fan base genuinely want to see you clean yourself up and be a mature adult and take care of your mental health in a positive way.”

Following Margera accepting help from Dr. Phil, his mom spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the ongoing mental health crisis.

“The only thing that we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours,” she told the outlet. “We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Steve-O also weighed in on his co-star’s recent post, writing, “I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam. It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and [Brandon] Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother…”

Novak weighed in as well, writing, “I as well as every other name on ur list are actual ‘real friends’ of yours who truly care about ur well being and quality of life. We WILL NOT condone ur fatal behaviors or justify ur actions in hopes of u not getting angry with us……. I refuse to high five u to ur grave!!!!! I love u and will do whatever it takes to help u so please f—ing let me/us.”

