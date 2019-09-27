‘The Masked Singer’: Is Victor Oladipo the Thingamajig?

With The Masked Singer making its premiere on Wednesday, the guessing game as to who is behind each costume has begun.

The first episode revealed the identity of two characters, but it’s the identity of one of the victors from those battles that has caught the attention of the fans. Fans are speculating that the person behind the Thingamajig outfit is an All-Star NBA player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Victor Oladipo seems to be the most likely candidate for who is behind the mask. Oladipo currently plays the Indiana Pacers. He previously played a brief stint in Oklahoma City after being drafted by the Orlando Magic. The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2018.

The reason behind everyone believing it’s Oladipo lies in the clues that were given.

In the preseason clues, the character described himself as a “gentle giant.” Oladipo is 6-foot-4. He said he has a “magic case,” which fans believes is in reference to his former team, the Orlando Magic. He also mentioned about “fashion shoots and dreams” and pulled out a pair of shoes, leading many to think basketball player.

Also, a cupcake with a ‘4’ candle was shown. Oladipo wears No. 4.

A clue that didn’t make much sense at the beginning was, “I’m here because I love to sing, though you may think that’s not my thing.”

It turns out, Oladipo has previously showcased his voice. He also has made a few albums that many didn’t even realize were out. If he truly is behind the mask, it’s no surprise then why his rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Easy” won over the judges.

None of the judges, though, guessed that it was Oladipo. There were two basketball players mentioned, however. Jenny McCarthy suggested Steph Curry and Nicole Scherzinger said it could be former Chicago Bulls big man, Dennis Rodman.

Meanwhile, the viewers were all over the idea that Thingamajig is Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo for sure. Pace= Indiana Pacers and he wears #4 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/EDOv4Ieg97 — Disgruntled Steelers Fan (@lionessvibes) September 26, 2019

Victor Oladipo killed it on the Masked Singer!! pic.twitter.com/slJkdF04vB — HoopLifeTV (@TheHoopLifeTV) September 26, 2019

Used to play for the magic. “Keep the pace” plays for the pacers. He’s number 4. 100000% ThingMajig is Victor Oladipo #maskedsinger — Athanasius Contra Mundum (@TwitrlessAlex) September 26, 2019

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.