Is ‘Sister Wives’ Getting Cancelled After This Season?

This could be the last season of Sister Wives.

TLC is said to be be cancelling its long-running reality TV series after the 12th season, reports In Touch Weekly after Kody Brown and his polygamous family is failing to interest viewers.

“TLC was less than impressed by the ratings,” an insider told Life & Style, reports the publication, explaining that the season 11 premiere viewership of 1.8 million “was not enough” for the network. But Kody was reportedly able to renegotiate his family’s salaries to give them another chance to draw people in.

“So Kody told them he’d be willing to have the network slash his family’s pay from $180,000 for each adult to $180,000 total if it meant they could make Season 12. He put everything on the line to convince them it could still work,” the source revealed.

But fans just aren’t flocking to the family as they once did.

“Three years ago, the show could command 2.5 million viewers, but now fans are leaving the show in droves,” the insider continued. “TLC has broken the news to Kody that it plans to cancel Sister Wives after the current season because ratings have been so tepid. Kody can kiss any hope of a season 13 goodbye.”

The cancellation allegations come amid rumors that Kody’s first wife Meri Brown is considering leaving Sister Wives for her business dreams.

A major plot point of this season includes her finally purchasing a Utah home that has been in her family for years and turning it into a bed and breakfast.

While her husband and sister wives were reluctant to give her their blessing because they fear she may be trying to leave them and their Las Vegas home behind, if the show is coming to its end, it’s probably good for the family to have a back-up plan to support their lifestyle.

Meri has also been heavily involved selling LuLaRoe, which might be a financial safeguard if it weren’t for the $1 billion lawsuit against the company.

The class action suit, filed in October, accuses the apparel company of deceiving their “fashion consultants” about their refund policy, allegedly leaving people with thousands of dollars of inventory they are unable to sell, while being pressured to target vulnerable people in their sales techniques, reports Fortune. The company has called the allegations “without merit” in the past.

Photo credit: TLC