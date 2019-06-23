Honey Boo Boo All Smiles With Sister Pumpkin in Photo Following Decision to Leave Home With Mama June

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot showed the titular “Mama June” Shannon at rock bottom with her family. Her daughters tried to orchestrate an intervention that fell apart in drama, mirroring the real-life drama that would soon unfold with Shannon and her arrest for crack cocaine possession.

A thorn in the matter has been Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak. He is a presence that the rest of her family does not condone and one of the contributing factors to her arrest. Despite that, the pair seem inseparable and it has driven Honey Boo Boo out of her home to live with her sister.

Since Shannon’s arrest for crack cocaine, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been living with her 19-year-old sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. According to reports, Pumpkin is acting as the “de facto guardian” to her sister and has been for months. Most recently we saw Honey Boo Boo make it clear she will not step foot back into the house with her mother until Doak has made his exit.

Despite the drama, a photo shared by Honey Boo Boo this week showed the reality star with a big smile alongside her sister, Josh Efird, and baby Ella Grace.

According to International Business Times, the photograph dropped on the same day that video of Doak was released showing him hitting his SUV into Shannon’s garage. According to TMZ, Doak was speeding down the street and pulled into the driveway. Shannon then comes outside, hops in the SUV to help Doak out of the vehicle, and then attempts to assist him into the house.

Doak is clearly intoxicated or under the influence in the video clip, leading to more concern online and concerns for Honey Boo Boo who examined the scene afterward. As TMZ noted, Honey Boo Boo did chat outside the home with her mother for up to an hour, but later left without going inside.

Both Shannon and Doak face charges for their March arrests, but still seem to be together despite their looming troubles. The couple has been spotted numerous times in late night casinos around Alabama, with reports even indicating that the couple was living in one of the casinos for the time being.

The tension and drama hit its peak during the season finale intervention, with Honey Boo Boo opening up that she is not out of the house by her own choice.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” Honey Boo Boo admitted during the tearful episode. “It’s not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I’m not even gonna lie to you, I’m scared to stay at your house.”

Considering the latest footage featuring Doak and reports of drug use with the couple, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Honey Boo Boo has those feelings and is staying in a happier, safer location for the time being.