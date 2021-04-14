'The Hills' Star Kristin Cavallari Teases What Fans Can Expect From Season 2 Cameo

✖

Kristin Cavallari may have just ended her most recent reality show Very Cavallari, but she's back to The Hills! The former Laguna Beach star isn't back for good though. The trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 was released on Tuesday and fans are already excited to get some answers to some questions they've had regarding several members of the show, but the very last scene in the bit is of Cavallari getting out of a car and walking a red carpet.

"To being reunited," the mom-of-three says while the screen goes black, teasing fans of what's to come. Although she's coming back for one episode, fans shouldn't get their hopes up that she'll appear on more. In an interview, Cavallari said she's more of a "homebody" now and that the thought of going back into reality television is too stressful to think about at the moment. "A lot of stress came from that show. I mean, a lot of great came from it too, and I really had the time of my life, but I'm more of a homebody," she said according to Us Weekly. "I don't like being written about, I don't like when people think they know me or they [think they] know what they're talking about. That stuff gives me stress. So no, I'm more than happy to have my life be private."

While this may be the case, she was happy to reunite with her friends, including, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and Brody Jenner. "I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed. I'm really happy that I was able to do it." As for what fans can expect from her appearance? It probably won't be drama related. "No drama — at least not about me," she confessed. "I filmed one episode, so what could you really do?"

While drama may not surround her in the upcoming, highly-anticipated season, one former couple will be sharing their journey from what it sounds like. Brody Jenner and his ex Kaitlynn Carter will be having a discussion surrounding their split. Fans will remember, Carter went viral over night after she was spotted getting cozy with Miley Cyrus while still on vacation with her ex Jenner. After it was announced that she and Jenner were no longer together, she immediately fell into the arms of Cyrus, but it was short-lived. During one bit of the trailer, Carter says, "There's been so much speculation about like, why we broke up." Jenner admits that he's hurt a lot of people around him and that's not the person he wants to be.