HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals She’s Pregnant With First Baby, Posts Photo and Due Date

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is going to be a first-time mom. The Hidden Potential star announced Tuesday that she and husband Brett Roth are expecting their first child together, and that the baby-to-be is due April 27, 2020.

Roth, 35, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her hugging Brett and holding a sonogram photo that “BABY ROTH IS COMING.”

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, OH MY GOODNESS!! So excited (also nervous, ecstatic, terrified, overjoyed, and all the feelings) that we are expecting our first baby on 4.27.20,” she captioned the photo. “This is happening! We are so in love with this little one already.”

Many of her Instagram followers and fellow HGTV personalities congratulated the couple on the news in the comments of the post.

“Yes!!!” wrote Roth’s Rock the Block co-star, Alison Victoria.

“Congratulations,” wrote Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead.

“Congrats!!!!!” said Modern Family star and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, wrote that she had a feeling Roth was expecting. “I am not kidding. I had this thought yesterday. It must have been evident on your face. SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU! It’s the best thing,” Drummond wrote.

Roth told PEOPLE that “the word ‘excited’ just doesn’t properly serve the emotions, feelings and overall smile I have been carrying since finding gout the news. I have always admired ([with] a complete sense of awe) seeing parents raising their children, and I feel like I’m finally getting to join the club. And what an exclusive club it is!”

The Roths were roommates in college and later married in 2013, but decided to wait to expand their family so they could focus on traveling and expanding their careers — but Roth said the timing couldn’t have worked out better.

“We have literally checked off most of our bucket list in regards to travel,” she said. “I think we will always be entrepreneurs and global travelers, and I hope that will be a big part of our child’s life as well.”

She admitted that her first trimester has not been the easiest: “Morning sickness is no joke and it’s not just in the morning, it’s all day.” She has also experienced some odd cravings. “The weirdest one I have had was one night at about 9 p.m., I made my husband go out and buy a Cobb salad from IHOP for me,” she said. “No idea where that idea came from, but it sounded really good at the time. Baby gets what baby wants!”

“Oh, and I have been living off of boxed mac and cheese,” she admitted.

Roth, who runs multiple companies and stars on her own HGTV show, said she knows “this is going to be the hardest job I have ever signed up for. I’m reading all the books and blogs, finding podcasts, joining mom groups to try and feel prepared, but I know that what really matters is that this child will be loved beyond belief.”

“We can’t wait for this little one to sweep us off our feet. Let the rest of our lives begin!” she said.

