Hannah Brown ‘Still Recovering’ After ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday, May 13, with the Alabama native officially meeting the 30 men vying for a place in her heart.

After the premiere, Brown used Instagram to share two photos of herself from the first night of filming, posting snaps of herself sitting on a couch in her sequined gown, the second of which saw her dramatically lying down.

“Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the Bachelorette. (Wow-what!?) This experience has been something else. I am beyond grateful, but dang somebody should have warned me that dating 30 men ain’t easy!” she wrote. “I’m still recovering, but don’t worry, the Beast is back y’all!”

Brown was announced as The Bachelorette after competing on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, previously sharing with Glamour that she’s ready to meet her future husband during her time as The Bachelorette.

“Even before The Bachelorette announcement, it was good for me to figure out who I am and what I want,” Brown said. “You can fall in love on this show, and if my person is here on this new journey with me, that’s amazing. I’m so open to it. I’m not here to just be on TV. I truly believe in this experience and want to find my person.”

Brown shared that her experience on The Bachelor allowed her to fully embrace being herself, a concept that had been scary to her prior to the show.

“If you don’t know you, how can you bring that into a relationship?” she queried. “I came in to The Bachelor not ready to be me, and I ended up embracing me. Now I want to continue knowing every part of me and being able to be like, This is me, take it or leave it. If you’re going to leave it, you weren’t good enough or didn’t deserve it anyway. That’s how any woman should feel. Any man, too. You should be chosen, and you should choose them back every single day. Just getting to that place of self-worth is really important to me.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

